Vakeel Saab trailer creates biggest record

Tollywood: Vakeel Saab is Pawan Kalyan's comeback film in Telugu and there is a huge buzz around the film. The makers are working hard to gain more attention towards the film. Already with the trailer, the film unit became successful in avoiding the criticism on them, with regards to spoiling the soul of the film. The trailer has created multiple records on Youtube and the fans are extremely happy about the same.

The film's trailer which is currently on Youtube achieved 1 million likes in 24 hours.

The following is the list of the Top 5 movies that are liked the most in just 24 hours. Vakeel Saab stands in the first place while Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy stands in the last place.

1. Vakeel Saab – 1 Million likes

2. Baahubali 2 – 497K Likes

3. Saaho – 347K Likes

4. Sarileru Neekevvaru – 347K Likes

5. Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy – 341K Likes



