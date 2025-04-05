Live
Vamsee Krishna Malla gears up for double summer release with ‘Daksha’ and ‘Madham’
Young and promising director Vamsee Krishna Malla is making an impressive mark in Tollywood by helming not one but two films slated for release this summer. At a time when many filmmakers take years to complete a single project, Vamsee is defying the trend by wrapping up two feature films simultaneously — a rare feat for any budding director.
One of his films, Daksha, boasts powerhouse performances by veteran actor Mohan Babu and Manchu Lakshmi in lead roles. The project has garnered attention for its intriguing premise and the seasoned cast backing it. The second venture, Madham, stars Harsha and Inaya Sultana and has already sparked conversation due to its intense narrative. The film was recently reviewed by the Censor Board, which described it as “hard-hitting” and has forwarded it to the revision committee for further assessment.
Sharing his excitement, Vamsee Krishna Malla said, “I’m extremely grateful to Mohan Babu Garu and Manchu Lakshmi Garu for placing their trust in me with Daksha. It’s an honor to direct such a compelling film. Regarding Madham, we’re awaiting clearance from the revision committee and are hopeful for a summer release.”
With both films now in post-production and ready for release, Vamsee is optimistic about their reception. “I hope both these films connect with audiences and help me earn a strong place in the industry,” he added.