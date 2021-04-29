Vamshi Paidipally to direct Pawan Kalyan?

Vamshi Paidipally, who has directed 'Maharshi' starring Mahesh Babu in the past, has been going slow on the work front. Recently, there was a buzz circulating that Vamshi Paidipally will be teaming up with Pawan Kalyan. The buzz has slowly started gaining full traction.



Reports, which are yet to be vetted by filmmakers, say that the project will be produced by 'Dil' Raju. If the news become true, it will be Sri Venkateswara Creations' second collaboration with Power Star after "Vakeel Saab".

Just as "Vakeel Saab" came with a powerful message, Vamshi Paidipalli came with a social drama which suits Pawan Kalyan. As of now, there is no official word about the same. Dil Raju is busy with his current projects, ranging from the big-ticket Ram Charan-Shankar movie to films like 'Rowdy Boys' and the Hindi remakes of 'HIT' and 'Jersey'.

On the other hand, Power Star is getting his strength back after testing negative for Covid-19.