Vamshi Paidipally with Vijay Devarakonda?

Tollywood: With Maharshi getting a National award, director Vamshi Paidipally's name is back in the news. After Maharshi, Vamshi Paidipally was supposed to work with Maharshi but the film did not work. Now, the director is ready with a script and the media reports speculate that Vamshi would be working with Vijay Devarakonda.

Dil Raju was planning a film with Vijay Devarakonda and director Shiva Nirvana. But, the reports reveal that Shiva Nirvana will not be doing this film now and Vamshi Paidipally will pitch in, to do the film. Vamshi and Dil Raju share a great bonding with one another. Most likely, the duo will work together for an exciting film.

Vamshi Paidipally is in talks with a couple of other actors as well but he may take a final decision on the same soon. Vamshi is also reportedly doing a project for Aha platform. More details on the same will come out soon.