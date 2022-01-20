Varalakshmi Sarathkumar Joins The Sets Of Sundeep Kishan's 'Michael'

Tollywood's young actor Sundeep Kishan is all set to entertain his fans with his upcoming movie 'Michael'. Although the plot details of this movie are still not known, the makers are roping the other industry actors to get that much-needed Pan-Indian appeal. It is all known that Kollywood's ace actor Vijay Sethupathi is already part of this movie and now, Varalakshmi Sarathkumar also joined the list… The makers made this announcement by unveiling the poster of this ace actress and treated the fans of Sundeep…



Sundeep Kishan welcomed Varalakshmi Sarathkumar to the sets and dropped this news on his Twitter page… Take a look!

With this post, he welcomed Varalakshmi Sarathkumar and treated his fans…

On the other hand, can anyone guess who the antagonist of this movie is? Well, ace filmmaker Gautam Vasudev Menon is roped in to play this important character in this action entertainer. This movie has glam doll Divyanka as the lead actress while the first schedule of this film is already wrapped up. Now the second schedule is on-going and Varalakshmi is all expected to join the sets soon.

Michael movie is being directed by Ranjit Jeyakodi and is produced by Bharath Chowdhary and Puskar Ram Mohan Rao under the Sree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP banner. The makers banner are planning to release the movie in total 5 languages i.e Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi.

Along with this movie, Sandeep Kishan will also be seen in Naragasooran movie which is a Tamil-language supernatural thriller. It has an ensemble cast led by Aravind Swamy, Shriya Saran, Sundeep Kishan, Aathmika and Indrajith Sukumaran but it remained unreleased due to some financial issues.