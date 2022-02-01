Varun Tej’s Ghani Movie Also Locked Two Release Dates

After Rajamouli's RRR and Pawan Kalyan's Bheemla Nayak makers announced two release dates, even the makers of Mega hero Varun Tej followed their footsteps. Through their latest post, they confirmed that the movie locked two dates and the final date will be announced according to the situation. Yesterday, the makers of RRR, Acharya, F3 and Sarkaru Vaari Paata have announced their dates and now, the medium-range movies like Ghani, Ramarao On Duty, etc are picking the best dates to avoid the clash at the theatres along with having a healthy competition between the movies!



The poster reads, "After careful deliberation and considering the prevailing situations, #Ghani will be releasing on February 25th or March 4th! depending on the release schedule of other films. We would like a healthy release for all films. See you all in theaters soon… Very Very Soon!!!"

Mega hero Varun Tej is essaying the role of boxer Abdul Ghani Usman aka Ghani in this sports drama while Jagapathi Babu will be seen as Eswarnath and Saiee Manjrekar is the lead actress of this movie. To own that Pan-Indian appeal to the movie, makers roped in Bollywood's ace actor Suniel Shetty and Kannada superstar Upendra to play prominent roles in this movie. Even Naveen Chandra, Nadhiya, Naresh and Tanikella Bharani are essaying important roles in this movie.

Varun Tej took boxing training under Tony Jeffries, the former England boxer who won a bronze at the 2008 Summer Olympics to best fit the bill in this movie.

Ghani movie is directed by Kiran Korrapati and is produced by Sidhu Mudda and Allu Bobby under the Renaissance Pictures and Allu Bobby Company banners. This movie will now hit the theatres on either 25th February or 4th March, 2022!