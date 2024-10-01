Varun Tej’s ‘Matka’ set for November release

Mega Prince Varun Tej is ready to captivate audiences with his first pan-Indian venture, Matka, directed by Karuna Kumar. Despite his recent film choices showing promise, they haven't met box office expectations. Now, the actor is aiming for a breakthrough with this ambitious project.

The makers have officially announced that Matka will release in theaters on November 14, 2024, in all major Indian languages. Coinciding with the release of Suriya's highly anticipated Kanguva, Matka is set for a box office face-off. Alongside the release announcement, a vintage look of Varun Tej was unveiled, generating excitement among fans.

Starring Meenakshi Chaudhary and Nora Fatehi in lead roles, Matka is produced by Vyra Entertainments and SRT Entertainment. Music composer GV Prakash Kumar has been roped in to enhance the film's appeal, promising a captivating soundtrack.

The movie also features an ensemble cast, including Naveen Chandra, Ajay Ghosh, Kannada Kishore, Ravindra Vijay, and Ravi Shankar, marking it as one of Varun Tej's most ambitious projects yet.