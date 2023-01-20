Veera Simha Reddy beats Akhanda in 8 days!

"Veera Simha Reddy" is a mass action entertainer movie by Nandamuri Balakrishna. It was released as a Sankranthi festive treat and received positive response from fans and family audiences. The film is doing well at the box offices across the twin Telugu states. According to the report, in just 8 days of its release, Veera Simha Reddy has surpassed the lifetime collection of Balayya's previous career-best grosser, "Akhanda," to emerge as the new highest grosser in the actor's career.

The film reached the breakeven mark in the USA in just 3 days of its release and also entered the profit zone in the Telugu states within its first week. In 8-day theatrical run, the film collected Rs 60 crore share in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, whereas another Rs 10 crore was amassed in the overseas and Rest of India regions, taking the film's overall distributor share to Rs 70 crore. The movie is directed by Gopichand Malineni, featured Shruti Haasan, Prakash Raj and Bobby Simha in crucial roles and produced by Mythri Movie Makers