Venkatesh Daggubati to have another OTT release?

Venkatesh Daggubati is waiting for the release of films such as "Narappa" and "Drushyam 2" has resumed the shooting for comic family drama, "F3", the second installment of 2019 blockbuster "F2" in the next couple of months. Already, "Narappa" team confirmed that the movie is going to have an OTT release, Venky will have two theatrical releases this year if the Covid situation get normal.



Meanwhile, the latest news coming in from our sources is that the star actor is all set for another OTT release. Getting into details, after wrapping up the shooting for "F3", Venky will be collaborating with Venkatesh Maha of "Uma Maheswara Ugra Roopasya" and "Care of Kancharapalem" fame for a web series. News is also that the series will be bankrolled by noted digital platform Amazon Prime Video in association with Suresh Productions. However, an official confirmation regarding the same is awaited.