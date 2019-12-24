Trending :
ADVERTISEMENT
Home  > Entertainment > Tollywood

Venky Mama 10 days collection report

Venky Mama 10 days collection report
Highlights

Victory Venkatesh, Naga Chaitanya, Raashi Khanna, and Payal Rajput plays the lead roles in the movie Venky Mama. The film is directed by KS Ravindra.

Victory Venkatesh, Naga Chaitanya, Raashi Khanna, and Payal Rajput plays the lead roles in the movie Venky Mama. The film is directed by KS Ravindra. Suresh Productions and People Media Factory produced the movie. The movie completed a run of ten days at the box-office now and the film made an amount of 26.67 crores at the box-office. The movie unit is still hopeful that they will enter the profits zone. Surprisingly, in some areas, the film might end up with losses.

The following is the collections report of Venky Mama in both the Telugu states, for ten days.

Nizam: 10.17 Cr

Ceded: 4.90 Cr

Nellore: 0.86 Cr

Krishna: 1.45 Cr

Guntur: 2.08 Cr

Uttarandhra: 3.92 Cr

East Godavari: 2.07 Cr

West Godavari: 1.17 Cr

Total collections for 10 days in Telugu states: 26.67 Cr

Show Full Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
More Stories

Today's Top Picks

More >>
Operation Twist: RBI24 Dec 2019 1:10 AM GMT

Operation Twist: RBI's move to keep economy strong

Mohan Bhagwat to attend RSS camp in Hyderabad
Mohan Bhagwat to attend RSS camp in Hyderabad
No place for NRC in AP, asserts Jagan
No place for NRC in AP, asserts Jagan
Ramulu, Niranjan Rao sworn in as Lokayukta, Upa–Lokayukta
Ramulu, Niranjan Rao sworn in as Lokayukta, Upa–Lokayukta
Alliance will form govt in Jharkhand, Hemant Soren will be CM: Congress
Alliance will form govt in Jharkhand, Hemant Soren will be CM:...


Top