Venky Mama 10 days collection report

Victory Venkatesh, Naga Chaitanya, Raashi Khanna, and Payal Rajput plays the lead roles in the movie Venky Mama. The film is directed by KS Ravindra. Suresh Productions and People Media Factory produced the movie. The movie completed a run of ten days at the box-office now and the film made an amount of 26.67 crores at the box-office. The movie unit is still hopeful that they will enter the profits zone. Surprisingly, in some areas, the film might end up with losses.

The following is the collections report of Venky Mama in both the Telugu states, for ten days.

Nizam: 10.17 Cr

Ceded: 4.90 Cr

Nellore: 0.86 Cr

Krishna: 1.45 Cr

Guntur: 2.08 Cr

Uttarandhra: 3.92 Cr

East Godavari: 2.07 Cr

West Godavari: 1.17 Cr

Total collections for 10 days in Telugu states: 26.67 Cr