‘Vere Level Office’ trailer showcases a unique office sitcom

The trailer for the highly anticipated web series Vere Level Office premiered today at Ramanaidu Studios in Hyderabad. Set to stream on Aha OTT from December 12, the series is produced by Varun Chowdary Gogineni under the Varun Entertainments banner and helmed by director E. Sathibabu. The ensemble cast includes RJ Kajal, Akhil Sarthak, Subha Shree, Mirchi Kiran, Ritu Chowdhary, Swathi Chowdhary, Vasanthika, and Mahesh Vitta.

At the launch event, the team shared insights about the series. Akhil Sarthak, reflecting on his journey post-Bigg Boss, said, "After waiting four years for the right project, I knew Vere Level Office was perfect. The team worked hard, and we’re excited to bring this unique series to viewers."

Subha Shree, inspired by her love for Friends, said, "When I heard the script, I was thrilled. This 50-episode series is unlike anything in Telugu entertainment."

Director E. Sathibabu highlighted the show's connection to the Tamil hit Vera Maari Office, revealing that the Telugu adaptation underwent significant changes to cater to its audience. "This series resonates with corporate families and is crafted to be on a different level," he added.







