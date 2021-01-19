Versatile actor comes on board for popular remake

Tollywood: Ayyappanum Koshiyum is one of the exciting movies in Malayalam film industry. The film is currently getting remade in Telugu. Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati play the lead roles in the film. Sagar Chandra is the film's director. Trivikram Srinivas provides the screenplay and dialogues for the project.

Interestingly, there are reports that Samuthrakhani is playing a key role in the film. The versatile Tamil actor is going to be seen as Rana's father in the movie. After making his debut with Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, the actor is quite happy with the roles he is currently getting.

Samuthrakhani was recently seen in an interesting film Krack, starring Ravi Teja in the lead role. The film became a hit and the actor gained a good name for his performance too! Samuthrakhani's role will more or less be like a negative role in the project.

The film's regular shoot will begin soon. Stay tuned to us for more details.