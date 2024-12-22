Victory Venkatesh and Nandamuri Balakrishna to Set Screens on Fire with Unstoppable Season 4

Live
Hyderabad : This Sankranti season is all set to witness an electrifying collaboration as two iconic stars, Nandamuri Balakrishna, fondly known as the "God of Masses," and Victory Venkatesh, join hands for the latest season of the hit talk show Unstoppable on Aha Video.
With the hashtag #UnstoppableS4 trending across social media, fans are eagerly anticipating a power-packed interaction filled with unstoppable energy and ultimate entertainment. Known for their charisma and captivating screen presence, Balakrishna and Venkatesh promise to make this Sankranti extra special for their followers.
The fourth season of Unstoppable has already garnered massive attention, and this announcement has only heightened the excitement. The combination of Balakrishna's dynamic hosting and Venkatesh's wit and charm is expected to create memorable moments on screen.
As the festive season draws near, audiences are gearing up for a rollercoaster of emotions, laughter, and nostalgia with two of Telugu cinema’s most celebrated stars. Stay tuned to Aha Video for updates and don’t miss this grand Sankranti special episode.