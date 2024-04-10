Victory Venkatesh, Anil Ravipudi join forces for a crime entertainer

In a much-anticipated reunion, Tollywood's dynamic duo, Victory Venkatesh and director Anil Ravipudi, are set to collaborate once more, aiming for a hat-trick of hits. Following the roaring success of their previous collaborations, "F2" and "F3," the acclaimed duo will team up again under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations, with Dil Raju serving as the presenter and Shirish as the producer.

Anil Ravipudi, known for his string of seven consecutive blockbusters, is gearing up for his sixth venture with Sri Venkateswara Creations. The upcoming project, tentatively titled Production No. 58, promises to be an extraordinary triangular crime entertainer, revolving around three central characters: the protagonist, his ex-girlfriend, and his exceptional wife. The premise teases a unique storyline packed with humor and intrigue, ensuring a fresh and captivating cinematic experience for audiences.

The announcement of this collaboration has sent ripples of excitement throughout the Telugu film industry, as the partnership between Anil Ravipudi and Sri Venkateswara Creations has proven to be a recipe for success in the past. With two blockbusters already under their belt, expectations are soaring for their upcoming venture, promising another festival of entertainment for Telugu movie buffs.

Adding to the excitement, renowned composer Bheems Ceciroleo has been roped in to score the music for the film, promising an electrifying soundtrack to complement the action-packed narrative. The movie is slated to be produced on a grand scale, with a significant budget allocated for top-notch production values and cutting-edge technical standards.

While further details about the film are yet to be unveiled, the makers have already announced plans for a Sankranthi release in 2025, heightening anticipation among eager fans. As the countdown begins for this highly anticipated collaboration, all eyes are on Victory Venkatesh and Anil Ravipudi as they prepare to deliver another blockbuster hit to the Telugu film industry.







