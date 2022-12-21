Vijay Antony's Bichagadu 2 New Release Date Announced

The movie Bichagadu was a smashing success in 2016 and minted huge collections at the Tollywood Box Office. Sasi is the writer and director of the film, which features Vijay Antony in the lead role. The film, which Vijay Antony himself produced, stars Satna Titus as the female lead. Due to Bichagadu's success, the movie's creators decided to dub it into Telugu, where it was well-received and had commercial success. 42.25 crore have profited from the film.

After six years, the production team revealed Bichagadu 2 as the Bichagadu sequel. The film's filming phase was completed quite some time ago, and it has been waiting for the ideal moment to hit theatres. The makers had intended it to be out in the second half of 2022 but withdrew from the race because they had so many other movies planned.