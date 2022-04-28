Vijay Devarakonda Surprises Samantha With Special Party On The Sets Of 'VD 11'

It is all known that Tollywood's glam doll Samantha is celebrating her 35th birthday today… She is all happy and is also receiving birthday wishes from all her fans and co-stars from Bollywood and Tollywood. As she spent the special night on the sets of her new movie VD 11, Vijay surprised her by arranging a special party on the sets and that too exactly at 12 in the night. He also shared the video on his Twitter page and treated all his fans… Presently they are in Kashmir and they celebrated the birthday there itself!

Happy Birthday @Samanthaprabhu2 ❤️ Wishing you full happiness 😊 Let's make a love story now :) Love and hugs, Vijay. https://t.co/5mEfpp4Wws — Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) April 28, 2022

Along with sharing the video, he also wrote, "Happy Birthday @Samanthaprabhu2 Wishing you full happiness. Let's make a love story now. Love and hugs, Vijay."

Going with the video, director Siva is seen explaining a fake love scene to Sam and then claps the action board! She is seen sitting near to Vijay and wonderfully doled out her dialogue but when it comes to Vijay turn, he calls her Samantha and wishes her by surprising her to the core! The whole team celebrated the moment with a delicious cake and made the day turn memorable for their lead actress.

Being a family entertainer, this Vijay Devarakonda's 11th movie will be helmed by Shiva Nirvana and it is being produced by Mythri Movie Makers. The shooting of this movie began in this month itself.

According to the sources, the film is set in the backdrop of Kashmir and Hesham Abdul Wahab will score the tunes for this movie. The details of other cast and crew will be announced soon! On the other hand, Samantha wrapped up the Shaakuntalam movie and is busy with Yashoda shooting! She also signed a few Bollywood projects and a Hollywood film!

Even a few Bollywood and Tollywood stars also poured birthday wishes through their Twitter and Instagram pages… Take a look!

Naga Shourya

Happy Birthday @Samanthaprabhu2 garu🤗 Wishing lots and lots of success and happiness to you mam💕#HappyBirthdaySamantha pic.twitter.com/His1hihcDy — Naga Shaurya (@IamNagashaurya) April 28, 2022

He shared the new poster of Shaakuntalam movie and wrote, "Happy Birthday @Samanthaprabhu2 garu. Wishing lots and lots of success and happiness to you mam #HappyBirthdaySamantha".

Vijay Sethupathi

Ram Charan Teja

Happy Birthday dearest @Samanthaprabhu2 🤗 Live your best life and have a fantastic birthday !!🎂❤️ — Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharan) April 28, 2022

Sai Dharam Tej

Jessie, nuvvu Yem maaya chesavo kani.. yeto vellipoindi manasu.. Wishing you a very Happy Birthday Sam @Samanthaprabhu2 ❤️ - Ur Ardent Fan pic.twitter.com/lVePLy6EP4 — Sai Dharam Tej (@IamSaiDharamTej) April 27, 2022

He wished in a dramatic way penning, "Jessie, nuvvu Yem maaya chesavo kani.. yeto vellipoindi manasu… Wishing you a very Happy Birthday Sam @Samanthaprabhu2 - Ur Ardent Fan".

Anushka Sharma









































































































Kajal Aggarwal





































































































Kangana Ranaut













































































































Kiara Ali Advani













































































































Masaba Gupta













































































































Rashmika Mandanna









































































































Sophie Choudry













































































































Varun Dhawan









































































Samantha thanked them all with much love!

Happy Birthday Samantha…