Vijay Devarakonda's gift to Bollywood director

Tollywood: Sensational star Vijay Devarakonda is currently the youth icon in the Telugu states. The star hero is busy working on the prestigious project Liger, in the direction of Puri Jagannath. Vijay Devarakonda launched his Rowdy Wear and is constantly updating the apparels. He also sent gifts to many actors including Allu Arjun. Allu Arjun liked Rowdy wear and has informed the same multiple times. Now, Vijay has gifted Rowdy Wear to Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar.

Vijay got a special denim jacket designed exclusively for Karan Johar and sent a gift to him. Karan Johar was impressed with it and has conveyed the same on social media.

Karan Johar is also a part of Liger. The ace filmmaker is presenting the film in Hindi. Ananya Pandey plays the leading lady of the film. Puri Jagan and Charmmee Kaur are jointly producing the film.