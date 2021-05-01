Vijay Deverakonda needs time to wrap up Shiva Nirvana's film

We already knew that Vijay Devarakonda has already signed a project with 'Ninnu Kori' director Shiva Nirvana.



As of now, director Shiva Nirvana is still busy with Nani starrer movie, 'Tuck Jagadish' and Vijay Devarakonda is yet to wrap up the shooting of his upcoming movie 'Liger' under the direction of Puri Jagannath. Touted to be a sports drama with a pan-Indian appeal, the film is going to be a boxing drama. After the release of this movie, Shiva Nirvana has to announce his next movie. But Vijay Deverakonda has signed his next project with director Sukumar.



If the Rangasthalam director wants some more time before kickstarting this project, Vijay Devarakonda will get enough time to wrap up the shooting of his movie with Shiva Nirvana. But it all depends on how the situation is going to turn out in the coming months. Mythri Movie Makers is bankrolling this project.

