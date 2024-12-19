Vijay Deverakonda Opens Up About Love, Relationships, Media Speculation

There have been ongoing reports suggesting that actor Vijay Deverakonda is in a relationship, and he recently addressed these rumors. In an interview with an English magazine, Vijay spoke about the dating rumors, stating that he would reveal everything when the time is right."I will talk about it when I am ready.

The world will know, and when I want to share it with everyone, I will definitely reveal it. There should be a special reason and time for it. So, on that day, I will happily share my personal life with everyone.

As a public figure, Vijay mentioned that people are interested in his personal life, and he considers it a part of his profession. He stated that he doesn't feel any pressure from it, seeing such news simply as news, and he only reacts to it once.

Later, when asked about love, Vijay shared his thoughts, saying that he doesn’t know if there’s such a thing as unlimited love. If it exists, it also comes with pain. If you love someone too much, you also have to bear the pain that comes with it.

Vijay Deverakonda's love life and marriage have been subjects of media attention several times. Earlier this year, rumors about his marriage were widely circulated on social media. At that time, he responded by saying that these reports were untrue and that the news of his getting married every year had become quite common.

He expressed his frustration with the ongoing speculation.This year, Vijay entertained his fans with Family Star. The film, released amid much anticipation, received mixed reviews at the box office. He also appeared in a guest role as Arjun in Kalki 2898 AD.

Currently, he is working on VD12, which is being directed by Gautham Tinnanuri and produced by Naga Vamsi under the banner of Sithara Entertainments. The film is still in the shooting stage.