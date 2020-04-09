Viral: Prabhas video call with Anushka

Prabhas recently came back from Georgia after completing a crucial schedule of his next film under the direction of Radha Krishna Kumar. The untitled film features Pooja Hegde as the leading lady. Right after coming home, Prabhas quarantined himself for 15 days and he wrapped it up recently. Prabhas is staying home and spending time with family members.

Meanwhile, Prabhas is enjoying the free time by staying in touch with friends on video calls. As per the buzz in the film industry, Prabhas and Anushka are regularly in touch on video calling.

Both Prabhas and Anushka are very good friends in the films and they denied rumours about dating each other. This particular snipped is now trending viral in Telugu media circles again.

Prabhas and Anushka pair last acted in the film Baahubali.