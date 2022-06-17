Virata Pravam OTT Release Date and Streaming Platform Fixed

It is all known that Tollywood's ace actors Rana Daggubati and Sai Pallavi's most-awaited movie Virata Parvam is all set to hit the theatres today. The film has completed its promotions and sets to Release today. Now everyone is eagerly waiting for its OTT streaming details. As per the latest information, the post-digital video streaming rights were bagged by the popular OTT platform, Netflix. It has also been heard that this film will start streaming after 3 weeks after its theatrical release. However, there is no official announcement regarding its release date in this instance. This movie is directed by venu udumula and the film will release both in Tamil and Malayalam languages. The film has recently been awarded U/A certificate by the censor board.



