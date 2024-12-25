Vishwak Sen’s bold new look from ‘Laila’ unveiled

Mass Ka Das Vishwak Sen is stepping into uncharted territory with his upcoming film Laila, where he plays a dual role, showcasing his versatility by portraying both a man and a woman. The romantic action entertainer, directed by Ram Narayan, marks a significant departure from his usual roles, highlighting his ability to take on complex and multi-dimensional characters. Laila also features Akanksha Sharma, making her debut in Telugu cinema.

The film’s makers recently dropped a teaser of Vishwak Sen’s eye-catching look, which garnered positive attention from fans. On Christmas, they followed up with the official first look poster, featuring the actor in a suave, stylish avatar. Dressed in trendy attire and sporting shades, Vishwak Sen exudes a confident, affluent vibe. His bold gestures and gold accessories, including a watch and jewelry, further hint at his character’s larger-than-life personality.

The actor’s transformation for the female character has piqued curiosity, though the full reveal of the look is being kept under wraps. The film’s music is being composed by Leon James, adding an extra layer of anticipation to the project.

Produced by Sahu Garapati under the Shine Screens banner, Laila is slated for a worldwide release on February 14, 2025, just in time for Valentine’s Day. With a fresh genre and a groundbreaking role, Vishwak Sen is set to captivate audiences once again with this exciting new venture.