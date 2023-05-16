Live
- Bank of Baroda logs Rs 14,109 crore net for FY23, dividend Rs 5.50 per share
- Apple may announce its long-awaited AR headset in June
- Avatar 2 Locks its OTT Release Date
- Weather update: Temperatures to rise in the next three days in AP, Telangana
- Adah Sharma Biography: Age, Family, Career, Hobbies, Physical Appearance, Photos
- Don't create an atmosphere of fear': Supreme Court to ED in Chhattisgarh liquor scam
- Google Bard's new update improves summaries, sourcing
- Vodafone to slash 11,000 jobs in 3 years to regain competitiveness
- Jio dominates mobile broadband; Excitel leads home internet: OOKLA Report
- CBI serves fresh notices to YS Avinash Reddy to attend inquiry on May 19
Vishwaksen to attend Simhadri's Pre-release Event
Highlights
A few days ago, we announced that a pre-release event for the re-release of Jr NTR's film "Simhadri" would take place on May 17, 2023, in Hyderabad....
A few days ago, we announced that a pre-release event for the re-release of Jr NTR's film "Simhadri" would take place on May 17, 2023, in Hyderabad. Now, we have an exciting update about the event.
It has been confirmed that Vishwaksen, a talented actor-director and a big fan of Tarak (Jr NTR), will be attending the pre-release event. An official announcement regarding this is expected to be made soon.
As previously mentioned, the film "Simhadri," directed by SS Rajamouli, will be re-released in theaters on May 20, 2023. The movie also stars Bhumika Chawla, Ankitha, Nasser, and others in important roles, with music composed by MM Keeravaani.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENTS