Vishwaksen to attend Simhadri's Pre-release Event

A few days ago, we announced that a pre-release event for the re-release of Jr NTR's film "Simhadri" would take place on May 17, 2023, in Hyderabad. Now, we have an exciting update about the event.

It has been confirmed that Vishwaksen, a talented actor-director and a big fan of Tarak (Jr NTR), will be attending the pre-release event. An official announcement regarding this is expected to be made soon.

As previously mentioned, the film "Simhadri," directed by SS Rajamouli, will be re-released in theaters on May 20, 2023. The movie also stars Bhumika Chawla, Ankitha, Nasser, and others in important roles, with music composed by MM Keeravaani.