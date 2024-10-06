‘Vishwam’ third single ‘Vastanu Vastanule’ released

Macho star Gopichand and director Srinu Vaitla’s first collabo¬ration, the highly anticipated movie ‘Vishwam’, has already garnered tremendous at¬tention with the release of its teaser, raising expectations for the film. This high-budget entertainer is being produced by TG Vishwaprasad under People Media Factory and Venu Done¬pudi Chitralayam Studios, with Donepudi Chakrapani present¬ing the film.

The first single, “Morocco Magua,” and the second single, “Mondi Tatli Pilla Thu,” have both become chartbusters. Today, the makers released the third single, “VastanuVastanule.” Chetan Bharadwaj has beautifully composed this song, which is a lovely romantic number. The lyrics, penned by Vengi, gracefully highlight the chemistry between the lead pair. Kapil Kapilan’s enchanting vocals further enhance the song’s ap¬peal.

Gopichand and Kavya Thapar’s chemistry in this song is mesmerizing, and the visuals, shot on a stunning beach abroad, are truly captivating. This song is set to be a feast for the audience when it hits theatres.