Whole Team Did Two Years Workshop for Committee Kurrollu - Yadhu Vamsi

Niharika Konidela’s production, Committee Kurrollu, under Pink Elephant Pictures LLP and Sriradha Damodar Studios, is set to release on August 9. The film, featuring a cast of newcomers with 11 heroes and 4 heroines, is directed by Yadhu Vamsi.

Yadhu Vamsi, originally from Tadepalligudem, completed an MBA before working as an investment banker. He began his film journey with a short film and worked on the Committee Kurrollu story starting in 2017. “Committee Kurrollu is a story of my life, my friends’ lives, and it resonates with everyone from a village background,” said Vamsi.

Reflecting on the process of bringing the film to fruition, Vamsi shared that every producer he met initially loved the story and began working on it. However, during the shoot, some producers wanted to make changes that Vamsi did not agree with, leading him to part ways with them.

He later took the script, along with some scenes and songs that had already been shot, to Niharika Konidela. She immediately embraced the project and began working on it.

Regarding the film's realism, Vamsi praised the cinematographer and art director for their meticulous work in crafting each frame. “Konaseema is as beautiful as Kerala; it all depends on the photography. The film is designed to take us back in time and recreate that era. The heroines, from the Coastal Andhra region, bring an authentic flavor to every dialogue and scene,” he explained.

Vamsi added, “The film is so realistic that some members on the set actually experienced real ‘punakalu’!” He further noted, “We have worked sincerely to depict my village's ‘jathara’ accurately. I have recreated the village fair, which you will see in theaters.”

On casting all newcomers, Vamsi explained that he wanted each of the 11 heroes to have equal representation. “If a famous actor had been cast, the others would have been relegated to supporting roles, and I didn’t want that.”

He also mentioned that the film’s political storyline was inspired by Jaya Prakash Narayan’s speeches and Pawan Kalyan’s 2019 election campaign.

Looking ahead, Vamsi is working on a thriller for his next project, which he says will tackle a subject directors often avoid and will feature a prominent star.