Why fans of Naga Chaitanya & Vijay Devarakonda worried?

Indraganti Mohana Krishna is one of the talented filmmakers in the industry. After the successful film Sammohanam, the director teamed up with Nani and Sudheer Babu, for the film V. The film is currently on Amazon Prime Video. The movie failed to impress the audiences and it ended as a debacle at the box-office.

Meanwhile, there are reports that the failure of V might show an affect on Indraganti's upcoming movies. The director already announced that his next two movies are with Vijay Devarakonda and Naga Chaitanya respectively. Vijay publicly made an announcement on the film, on the occasion of his birthday.



Now, the fans of Vijay and Chay are worried as they do not want a flop director to team up with their favourite heroes. However, we have to wait for an official confirmation on the same soon.

