Will Chiranjeevi accept Vijay Devarakonda's request?

In the view of Vijay's Kill Fake News campaign, Megastar Chiranjeevi too extended his support. Soon after Chiranjeevi's tweet, Vijay took to Twitter and put a request forward to Megastar. Vijay asked Chiranjeevi to guide him and others in the issue. We have to see if he takes up Vijay's request.

"Thank you Chiru sir, I've been here only 5 years, I can only imagine what you had to go through in 42 years. Daddy meeku jarigina situations cheptuntaru, meeru avanni daati vallani kshaminchi Inka mammalni guide chesthunaru. You have always been there for each of us when we needed you, advicing us, promoting our films, giving your blessings, sorting problems. Now we as an industry collectively want your support in guiding us." posted Vijay Devarakonda.

Vijay Devarakonda also thanked everyone who supported him. "urstrulyMahesh sir, sivakoratala sir, directorvamshi anna, AnilRavipudi, RaviTeja_offl sir, DirKrish sir, RanaDaggubati chief, harish2you anna, allarinaresh anna, our producers SureshProdns, MythriOfficial have come together, we need you now. Our Megastar." wrote Vijay.

Earlier today, Chiranjeevi tweeted, "Dear Vijay Deverakonda, I can understand your concern. Even I and my family have suffered in the past due to these irresponsible writings.). We stand by you. Pl don't let anything deter ur spirit to do good. Humbly request Journo friends not to peddle individual views as news. #KillFakeNews."



