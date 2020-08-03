Will Samantha's Production House Launch New Talent?

Tollywood is buzzing with news that Telugu actor Naga Chaitanya's wife Samantha Akkineni is bidding adieu to her acting career.

Samantha is the most sought after actress in Telugu as well as Tamil. Currently, she is busy with Tamil web series. However, rumours are rife that she will continue to be active in the production activities in the industry. Samantha who is one of the highest-paid actresses in the field has two big-budget movies on hand. It is not known if she is going to handle the Annapoorna banner owned by the Akkineni family or focus on her own. It is being speculated that the Akkineni couple will launch their own production unit.

This news comes as a shocker to her fans but Samantha is yet to confirm about doing away with acting. However, there are strong rumours that she would completely focus on production after this.

Samantha made her debut in Telugu with Naga Chaitanya in Gautam Vasudev Menon's "Ye Maya chesav". Now, it is learnt that she has not signed any more projects. Samantha continues to be in demand even after her marriage. But now she alone has to confirm about this news to clear the air about the buzz that's going on in the industry.

Samantha's film career spans for about ten years and her movie "Jaanu" has proved to be a big box office hit. Rumours about Samantha quitting acting was in air a few years back too but the actor had denied it then. It now remains to be seen what will happen this time around.

We all know that Samantha is not only a most sought after actress and a bankable star but also among the highly paid, thanks to her versatility. Should she decide to turn to production it would be interesting to see who will occupy her place in the industry. Besides, if Samantha is going to produce movies would she be the lead star or would she encourage new talent?

We all know that Annapoorna also has an acting school which Nag's wife Amala handles. So the chances of roping in technicians and actors from the school are high.

For now, we have to wait and see what happens.