Working with Puri Jagannath is a transformative experience

The team behind the much-anticipated film Double iSmart recently hosted a grand pre-release event in Warangal, drawing a massive crowd of enthusiastic fans. The event was graced by key members of the cast and crew, including lead actor Ram Pothineni, director Puri Jagannadh, actress Kavya Thapar, producer Charmme Kaur, and comedian Ali, among others.

During the event, director Puri Jagannadh expressed his admiration for Ram Pothineni, emphasizing the actor's incredible energy and commitment to the project. "When I think of Double iSmart, the first name that comes to mind is Ram Pothineni. Whether it’s iSmart Shankar or Double iSmart, Ram brings an unmatched intensity to his performance. His energy on set is palpable, and it elevates every scene. This film is only possible because of him. He’s an outstanding dancer and a fantastic performer. The addition of Sanjay Dutt to the cast has also brought immense value to the film," Puri shared.

Puri also reflected on a meaningful phone call he received from acclaimed writer Vijayendra Prasad after the release of his previous film, which had underperformed at the box office. "After a film flops, you don’t receive many calls. But Vijayendra Prasad garu reached out to me and requested to hear the story of my next project so that he could offer some suggestions. It was a touching gesture, and although I didn’t narrate the story to him, I made sure to take extra care with the script this time." Ram Pothineni took the stage to express his gratitude, particularly to composer Mani Sharma, who created a chart-topping soundtrack for the film. "Mani Sharma garu felt immense pressure after the success of the first film’s music, but I believe the songs for Double iSmart will reach new heights when audiences experience them on screen," Ram said. He also praised Sanjay Dutt’s contribution to the film and acknowledged the dedication of his co-star Kavya Thapar and the support of producer Charmme Kaur.

Reflecting on his collaboration with Puri Jagannadh, Ram remarked, "Working with Puri garu is a transformative experience.

He’s not just a director; he’s an inspiration in Telugu cinema. I’ve saved his contact on my phone as ‘Gun’ because, for an actor, a director like Puri garu is the force that propels you forward."

The event in Warangal was particularly significant, as the pre-release event for iSmart Shankar was also held in the same city. With the film set to release on August 15th, fans are eagerly awaiting to see how the sequel compares to its predecessor, carrying forward the energy and excitement of the original.