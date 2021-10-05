Youtuber Gangavva bags a crazy offer?

Megastar Chiranjeevi is taking no rest and keeping himself occupied with the works of multiple projects after the lockdown. His next release "Acharya" is in the post-production stages. The actor is currently busy with the shoot of "Godfather" and will soon start shooting for his other film "Bhola Shankar" too. In the meanwhile, an interesting grapevine is circulating in film nagar circles about "Godfather."

As per the reports, popular Youtuber Gangavva will play a key role in this movie. Gangavva shot to fame with the Youtube channel 'My Village Show.' She was also seen in movies like "iSmart Shankar," "Raja Raja Chora," and the recent "Love Story." She was shot to wide fame after participating in Bigg Boss Telugu season 4, hosted by King Nagarjuna.

The shoot of "Godfather" is happening at high pace. Director Mohana Raja and cinematographer Nirav Shah are also simultaneously holding music sessions with the music composer Thaman. "Godfather" is an official remake of the 2019 Malayalam film "Lucifer." Directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran, this original version featured Mohanlal in the lead role.

