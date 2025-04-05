Tom Cruise unleashes first look of ‘Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning’ at CinemaCon

Tom Cruise made a powerful comeback to CinemaCon, electrifying the stage at Caesars Palace’s Colosseum with a grand reveal of Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, marking his first appearance at the convention since the pandemic.

This eighth installment, directed by longtime collaborator Christopher McQuarrie, brings Ethan Hunt’s nearly three-decade-long saga to a dramatic and action-packed conclusion. The film picks up where Dead Reckoning left off, as Hunt faces off against a rogue AI threat known as The Entity, taking the stakes to unprecedented heights.

Cruise, known for his unwavering commitment to the franchise, praised McQuarrie on stage, revealing that he had secretly brought him in to fine-tune Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol. “He’s the hero of that film and put Skydance on the map,” Cruise said, highlighting McQuarrie’s game-changing influence. He further credited him for delivering Top Gun: Maverick and two Mission: Impossible films under challenging conditions like pandemic shutdowns and strikes.

In a heartfelt moment, Cruise honored McQuarrie with CinemaCon’s Director of the Year Award. McQuarrie, in turn, thanked Cruise for his belief and mentorship, saying, “Tom, I’m here because of your vision and trust.”

Cruise also acknowledged the legacy built by earlier directors like Brian De Palma, Brad Bird, J.J. Abrams, and John Woo, along with producer Paula Wagner and former Paramount chief Sherry Lansing.

The sneak peek trailer amped up excitement, featuring jaw-dropping visuals—nuclear threats, aerial stunts, and Cruise clinging to a flying biplane and jumping from an aircraft carrier. Henry Czerny’s Kittridge warns ominously, “If we want to bring the world back from the brink, we have to deal with him.”

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning stars Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Esai Morales, Pom Klementieff, and Angela Bassett. The film is set to hit theaters on May 23, 2025, in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu across 4DX and IMAX formats.