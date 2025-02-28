Live
5 OTT Releases This Friday: Crime, Comedy, and Thrills Await
This Friday, February 28, 2025, streaming platforms are bringing fresh, exciting content to keep you entertained.
This Friday, streaming platforms have some fun and exciting new releases! Whether you love crime dramas, comedies, or spooky movies, there’s something for everyone. Here are the best ones to watch:
1. Beetlejuice Beetlejuice – JioHotstar
Genre: Spooky Comedy
The fun and spooky ghost, Beetlejuice, is back! In this movie, he haunts a family once again, bringing laughs and creepy moments. It will be available on JioHotstar this Friday.
2. Running Point – Netflix
Genre: Sports Comedy
This fun comedy is about Isla, the only girl in a family of boys, who becomes the coach of a basketball team! Watch her fight to prove she can lead the Los Angeles Waves. It’s funny, inspiring, and full of sports action. Streaming on Netflix.
3. Dabba Cartel – Netflix
Genre: Crime Drama
This show is about five women who run a lunchbox business with a big secret—they are also trafficking illegal drugs! It’s a thrilling crime story with lots of suspense. You can watch Dabba Cartel on Netflix.
4. Kudumbasthan – ZEE5
Genre: Family Drama
This movie is full of family fun! It’s about a group of family members and all the emotional ups and downs they face together. Full of laughter and heartwarming moments. Kudumbasthan is on ZEE5.
5. Suzhal – The Vortex (Season 2) – Amazon Prime Video
Genre: Crime Thriller
In this thrilling show, a crime happens during a festival, and everyone is trying to figure out what happened. It’s full of mysteries and twists. If you love exciting crime stories, you’ll enjoy Suzhal – The Vortex. Streaming on Amazon Prime Video.