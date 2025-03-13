Trailer of Sapthagiri-starrer ‘Pelli Kani Prasad’ released

Chennai: The makers of director Abhilash Reddy Gopidi’s wholesome entertainer 'Pelli Kani Prasad', featuring actors Sapthagiri and Priyanka Sharma in the lead, on Thursday released a trailer of the film.

The film, which is scheduled to hit screens on March 21, promises to be a laugh riot. At the same time, it looks to have some meaningful and relevant social message for audiences.

The trailer that has been released gives away the fact that Prasad, the protagonist, has turned 36 years old in the film. He gets anxious about marriage. Although he feels old, his father assures him that he will gain more experience with time. However, Prasad fears that if his wedding is further delayed, he will not have a chance of getting married at all.

On the other hand, the heroine's family is looking for a groom who can not only support her but also support her entire family. Will fate bring them together? The trailer presents it in a very exciting and hilarious way.

Sapthagiri seems a perfect fit for the role as does Priyanka Sharma. The roles of Muralidhar Goud and Laxman seem to have a crucial part to play in raising the comedy quotient of the film.

Apart from Sapthagiri and Priyanka Sharma, the film will also feature Muralidhar Goud, Lakshman, Annapurnama, Pramodini, Basha, Srinivas, Prabhavathi, Rohini and Ramprasad

Sujatha Siddharth has cranked the camera for this film, which has music by Shekhar Chandra. Editing for the film is by Madhu.

Vision Group K Y Babu, Bhanu Prakash Goud, Sukka Venkateswar Goud and Vaibhav Reddy Muthiyala are jointly producing the film under the banner of Thama Media Entertainments. Chaganti Cinematic World is presenting the film while Dil Raju’s Sri Venkateswara Creations (SVC) is releasing it.



