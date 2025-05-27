‘Trance of Kuberaa’ teaser sets the tone for a high-stakes power drama

The second glimpse of Kuberaa, titled Trance of Kuberaa, has stormed the internet, plunging viewers into a morally complex world driven by greed, ambition, and unrelenting power. With National Award-winning actors Dhanush and Nagarjuna at the forefront, and Sekhar Kammula in the director’s chair, this pan-Indian thriller is shaping up to be one of the most intense cinematic experiences of the year.

The teaser showcases a hypnotic, gritty universe where each character is layered with ambition and secrets. Nagarjuna stands out with a powerful, emotionally rich performance, portraying a man of values yet wrapped in mystery. Dhanush, known for his raw intensity, commands attention throughout the video. Rashmika Mandanna and Jim Sarbh also make brief but impactful appearances, teasing their pivotal roles in the narrative.

What sets Trance of Kuberaa apart is its unconventional approach to marketing — not just a teaser, but a stylised mood piece that immerses audiences in the film’s dark universe. At the core of the teaser is Devi Sri Prasad’s pulsating track “Naadi Naadi Naadi Naade Yee Lokamantha”, a stirring Telugu anthem voiced by Dhanush, Hemachandra, and others, perfectly echoing the film’s themes.

Produced by Suniel Narang and Puskur Ram Mohan Rao under Sri Venkateswara Cinemas LLP and Amigos Creations Pvt Ltd, Kuberaa is slated for a grand release in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam. With conscience and chaos colliding, Kuberaa is poised to redefine the action-drama genre.