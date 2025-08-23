Tribanadhari Barbarik: Director Mohan Srivatsa shares insights ahead of release

Tribanadhari Barbarik, produced by Vijaypal Reddy Adidhala under Vanara Celluloid and presented by Maruthi Team Product, is set for release on August 29. Directed by Mohan Srivatsa, the film features Sathyaraj, Udaya Bhanu, Vasishta N. Simha, Satyam Rajesh, Kranthi Kiran, and Saanchi Rai. Ahead of its release, Srivatsa opened up about the film’s journey in an exclusive Q&A.

How did your journey into films begin?

Though I trained in music, I always dreamt of becoming a filmmaker. I used to sing at events for living, but storytelling was my real passion.

How was the story of Barbarik finalized?

I’m good at narrations, and when I presented this story, both my producer and Maruthi sir were impressed. Especially Maruthi sir trusted me based on the narration alone.

What kind of support did Maruthi provide?

This isn’t typically his genre, but he still stood by me. Even while busy with ‘The Raja Saab,’ he gave valuable inputs that shaped our film.

Tell us about Sathyaraj’s role.

Sathyaraj garu plays Barbarik, the warrior who could end the Kurukshetra war with three arrows. His performance, despite the challenging makeup, adds immense weight to the story.

What role does Udaya Bhanu play?

Every character has layers. This is not a hero-villain film but about internal conflicts. Udaya Bhanu and others have delivered powerful performances.

Tell us about your collaboration with Infusion Band for music.

I wanted freshness, and knowing audience pulse helped. Their songs and background score are fantastic.

What’s the core message of Barbarik?

The film shows that true greatness lies in controlling one’s emotions. It’s a content-driven entertainer with mythological depth and modern relevance.