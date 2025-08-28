TribanadhariBarbarik: A mythological thriller with a modern pulse

Blending mythology, suspense, thriller, and crime into one film is no small feat, but TribanadhariBarbarik attempts just that. Directed by Mohan Srivatsa and presented by star filmmaker Maruthi, the movie is produced by Vijaypal Reddy Adidhala under the Vanara Celluloid banner. Featuring an ensemble cast of Sathyaraj, Vasishta N. Simha, Udaya Bhanu, Satyam Rajesh, Kranthi Kiran, Sanchi Roy, and Meghana, the film is releasing on August 29 with paid premiers coming out a day before. Let’s see how it fares at box-office.

Story

The story begins with renowned psychologist ShyamKatu (Sathyaraj), who reports the missing case of his granddaughter Nidhi (Meghana). Parallelly, Ram (Vasishta N. Simha) needs ₹30 lakhs to move abroad, and during his struggle he meets Satya (Sanchi Roy). Meanwhile, lady don Vakili Padma (Udaya Bhanu) finds herself entangled in her son-in-law Dev’s (Kranthi Kiran) gambling debts of ₹15 lakhs to gangster Dasanna (Motta Rajendran). How Ram and Dev attempt to solve their problems, what becomes of Nidhi’s case, and how these seemingly different threads tie into the theme of Barbarik forms the crux of the film.

Performances

Sathyaraj is the backbone of the narrative, delivering gravitas to his psychologist role with subtle expressions. Vasishta N. Simha impresses with his intensity and versatility, while Udaya Bhanu makes a strong comeback with a powerful character. Debutant Kranthi Kiran showcases surprising depth in emotional sequences. Satyam Rajesh, Sanchi Roy, and Meghana give solid performances, while VTV Ganesh and Motta Rajendran bring comic relief.

Technicalities

Director Mohan Srivatsa is successful in giving a gripping drama with layered storytelling.Kushender Ramesh Reddy’s cinematography is a standout, presenting striking visuals that elevate the mood. The background score and songs by Infusion Band enhance the suspense and emotional beats. For a debut project, Vanara Celluloid delivers high production values, with producer Vijaypal Reddy ensuring quality execution throughout.

Analysis

TribanadhariBarbarik succeeds in weaving suspense with social commentary, particularly highlighting how addictions turn individuals into monsters. The screenplay maintains tension from the opening, with the interval twist leaving audiences hooked. The second half races forward, culminating in unexpected pre-climax and climax twists, ending on an emotional high. While the movie occasionally dips into familiar territory, its blend of mythology with modern crime storytelling makes it a fresh attempt in Telugu cinema.

Rating: 3/5