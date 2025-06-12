Trivikram Projects Update 2025: Producer Naga Vamsi Confirms Films with Victory Venkatesh and NTR Only

For the past two days, people in Tollywood have been talking a lot about director Trivikram. Many rumors about his new movies were going around. But producer Naga Vamsi stopped the rumors with a post.

He said Trivikram has only two movies right now. One will be with Victory Venkatesh, and the other with NTR. There are no other projects. Any news about Trivikram working with other stars is false.

So, there is no movie with Ram Charan or Allu Arjun. Trivikram is only working with Venkatesh and NTR for now. The Venkatesh movie will come first. The NTR movie will start after that.

Both movies will be made by Haarika and Hassine Creations. NTR’s movie is about mythology. Naga Vamsi said NTR is playing a powerful god, maybe Subrahmanyeshwara Swamy.

NTR also has other movies like War 2, a Prashanth Neel project, and Devar 2. People say Naga Vamsi’s post clears up rumors about Ram Charan and Allu Arjun.

Naga Vamsi said that if there are any new Trivikram projects, he will announce them himself.