Two Netflix Series Dominate Top 10 With 100% Critic Ratings

Netflix is currently boasting a rare achievement — two of its top-ranked shows are holding perfect 100% critic scores on Rotten Tomatoes. The streaming giant’s current #1 and #2 shows, America Manhunt: Osama Bin Laden and Secrets We Keep, come from vastly different genres, but both are drawing strong early praise from reviewers.

Secrets We Keep, a Danish crime drama, has quickly climbed to #2 on Netflix’s Top 10 list. Set in an upscale Copenhagen suburb, the six-episode miniseries follows a woman’s search for the truth after a young au pair mysteriously disappears. As she digs deeper, secrets unravel within a wealthy neighborhood, putting her closest relationships to the test.

Despite its polished, true-crime feel, the series is a wholly original story — not based on real events or adapted from a book. This adds an extra layer of intrigue, as even fans of the genre won’t know where the story is heading. Each episode runs about 35 minutes, making it a quick binge for a single afternoon.

While critics have praised Secrets We Keep, viewers have given it a solid 76% audience score — notably higher than America Manhunt, which holds the top spot but has a “rotten” rating from fans.

The perfect critic scores for both shows come with a caveat: there are relatively few reviews posted so far. Still, Netflix appears to have found another international hit with Secrets We Keep, continuing its trend of strong European crime dramas that resonate with global audiences.

As always, time will tell if broader audiences share the critics' enthusiasm — but with both titles trending at the top of Netflix, they're already making a significant impact.