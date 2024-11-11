Live
Just In
Udvegam Movie Set for Release on November 22
Udvegam, directed by Mahipal Reddy, is all set for its grand release on November 22. The film is produced under the banners of Kala Srishti International and Manideep Entertainment by producers G. Shankar and L. Madhu.
Udvegam features actor Trigun in a pivotal role, with actress Deepsika playing the lead female role. The supporting cast includes Srikanth Bharath, Suresh Naidu, Paruchuri Gopalakrishna, Shivakrishna, and Anjali, among others. The film's cinematography is handled by Ajay, and music is composed by Karthik Kodagandla.
A special highlight of the film’s promotion was the teaser launch, which was unveiled by the renowned director Ram Gopal Varma (RGV). Speaking about the film, RGV praised the hard work put into the project and noted that it was a significant milestone for actor Trigun, as this marks his 25th film. He also remarked on the rarity of courtroom-themed films in the industry and expressed his hope for the movie's success.
The teaser has already garnered significant attention, generating a strong buzz among audiences. Udvegam is unique for its courtroom setting, a genre that is rarely explored in Telugu cinema, and comes after the success of Pawan Kalyan's Vakeel Saab, which was also centred around a courtroom drama.
The film’s team has officially confirmed that Udvegam will be released worldwide on November 22, creating further excitement among fans and movie enthusiasts alike. With its promising storyline and impressive team, Udvegam is expected to captivate audiences upon its release.