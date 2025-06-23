UMBandi Sanjay unveils first look of ‘Happy Journey’

The upcoming emotional entertainer Happy Journey unveiled its first-look poster today in a special event graced by Union Minister Bandi Sanjay. Directed by Chaitanya Konda and produced by Gangadhar Pedda Konda under the Future Bright Films banner, the film stars HariHaran Kone and Ishani Ghosh in lead roles. The project has completed its shoot and is currently in post-production.

Present at the unveiling were Director Chaitanya Konda, Producer Gangadhar Pedda Konda, Cinematographer U. Arun Kumar Gnanavel, and senior journalist Lakshminarayana, among others.

Speaking at the event, Bandi Sanjay said, “I agreed to unveil this poster only after hearing the story. It is heartening to see filmmakers creating socially relevant content in today’s challenging times. I wholeheartedly support such meaningful cinema, especially when it’s reaching audiences in both Telugu and Hindi.”

Happy Journey also features Duvvasi Mohan, V6 Satya, Sanjay Rayachur, and Anand Bharti, promising a heartfelt narrative with a socially conscious message.