‘Undipove Naathone’ offers romantic glimpse into ‘Kishkindhapuri’

Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas, known for his action-packed performances, is currently headlining Kishkindhapuri, a horror-mystery thriller directed and written by Koushik Pegallapati. Produced by Sahu Garapati under Shine Screens and presented by Smt. Archana, the film also features Anupama Parameswaran as the female lead.

Following the intriguing first glimpse that hinted at a chilling narrative, the makers have now released the first single from the film, Undipove Naathone, offering a romantic detour. The song highlights the charming chemistry between Sreenivas and Anupama, beautifully captured against scenic beachside backdrops.

Composed by Chaitan Bharadwaj, the track blends modern beats with an orchestral touch, creating a melody that feels both fresh and timeless. Javed Ali lends his soulful voice to the song, while Purna Chari’s poignant lyrics articulate the emotions of love and longing. Raju Sundaram’s graceful choreography enhances the romantic mood, making it visually delightful.

Director Koushik Pegallapati, who initially teased audiences with a darker world, now showcases a softer, emotional side of the lead characters. With Manisha A Dutt handling production design, D. Siva Kamesh as art director, Niranjan Devaramane editing, and creative contributions from G. Kanishka, Darahas Palakollu, and K. Bala Ganesh, Kishkindhapuri promises a cinematic experience rich in emotion, mystery, and visual appeal.