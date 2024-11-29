Unfazed by numbers; Raashi shines with her appearance

Despite her recent Bollywood film The Sabarmati Report facing a tough run at the box office, Raashi Khanna is earning accolades for her performance. The film, released on November 15, has garnered widespread appreciation but has only managed to rake in ₹18 crores against its ₹50 crore budget.

Unfazed by the numbers, Raashi has been turning heads with her stunning promotional appearances. In her latest outing, the actress redefined chic fashion in a cream-colored bralette paired with matching pants and a shrug. She completed the look with bold statement earrings, glossy makeup, and a pop of pink lipstick, exuding effortless elegance with her open-hair style. Striking a poised yet sultry stance, Raashi proved why she’s a fashion icon in the making.

On the professional front, Raashi is juggling multiple projects. She is currently filming the Telugu movie TelusuKada, directed by Neeraja Kona, where she stars alongside SiddhuJonnalagadda and Srinidhi Shetty. Additionally, the actress has exciting projects lined up in Tamil and Hindi, showcasing her versatility across industries.