Live
- Is Travel Insurance Mandatory For South Korea?
- PM Modi condoles loss of lives in Maha tragedy, announces Rs 2 lakh solatium
- 1MG Lido Mall to host 10th edition of Fashionable1
- M MK Stalin Urges PM Modi To Halt Tungsten Mining In Tamil Nadu
- Air India Pilot Suicide: Mumbai Police Probe Murder Case, Investigates Deleted WhatsApp Chats
- Family Of Three Brutally Murdered In Tamil Nadu's Tiruppur; Robbery Suspected
- Full-Mouth Dental Implants: A Game-Changer for Complete Smile Restoration in Hyderabad
- Rakesh Tikait Urges PM Modi To Ban Genetically Modified Seeds In India
- Understanding the Tax Benefits of the National Pension System (NPS) Under Section 80C and 80CCD(1B)
- BJP Slams Karnataka Government For Replacing Governor With CM As University Chancellor
Just In
Unfazed by numbers; Raashi shines with her appearance
Despite her recent Bollywood film The Sabarmati Report facing a tough run at the box office, Raashi Khanna is earning accolades for her performance.
Despite her recent Bollywood film The Sabarmati Report facing a tough run at the box office, Raashi Khanna is earning accolades for her performance. The film, released on November 15, has garnered widespread appreciation but has only managed to rake in ₹18 crores against its ₹50 crore budget.
Unfazed by the numbers, Raashi has been turning heads with her stunning promotional appearances. In her latest outing, the actress redefined chic fashion in a cream-colored bralette paired with matching pants and a shrug. She completed the look with bold statement earrings, glossy makeup, and a pop of pink lipstick, exuding effortless elegance with her open-hair style. Striking a poised yet sultry stance, Raashi proved why she’s a fashion icon in the making.
On the professional front, Raashi is juggling multiple projects. She is currently filming the Telugu movie TelusuKada, directed by Neeraja Kona, where she stars alongside SiddhuJonnalagadda and Srinidhi Shetty. Additionally, the actress has exciting projects lined up in Tamil and Hindi, showcasing her versatility across industries.