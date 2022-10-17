Unmissable! Indian Cricketer in Pushpa Euphoria

Pushpa: The Rise, the rural drama starring stylish star Allu Arjun, was widely discussed when it first debuted in theatres. Pushpa has become wildly popular worldwide, from its speech to the actors' iconic stances and Srivalli steps. Due to its international reach, the Pushpa craze continues to be popular even months after its premiere. The mannerisms and fashion of Allu Arjun as Pushpa Raj completely awed many film celebrities from North to South and sports figures.

It has emerged as a brand-new phenomenon in the world of cricket. Everyone is attempting something from the movie, from West Indies player DJ Bravo to Australian player David Warner. Ravindra Jadeja, an all-around cricketer from India, shared an Instagram story in which he watched Pushpa on TV with Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna on Sunday. The caption conveys Jadeja's delight.

The Pushpa obsession among cricketers has reached new heights. The famous line "main jhukega nahi" has gained popularity in Instagram postings and movie reels. The cricketers are following this pattern as well. Shikhar Dhawan, Suresh Raina, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, and Hardik Pandya, Indian cricket stars, have also been dancing to the movie's well-known song "Srivalli." Ravindra Jadeja, an all-around player, had shared a selfie of himself costumed as Pushpa.