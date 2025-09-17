Unni Mukundan to Portray PM Narendra Modi in Upcoming Biopic Maa Vande

On the occasion of the 75th birthday of Hon’ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi, renowned production house Silver Cast Creations has announced a powerful new biopic titled Maa Vande. The film will chronicle the remarkable life journey of PM Modi, from his humble beginnings to his rise as a global leader. Stepping into this monumental role is Malayalam actor Unni Mukundan, who has earned national recognition for his impactful performance in Marco. Now, with Maa Vande, Mukundan is set to portray one of the most influential figures in modern Indian history.

Produced by Veer Reddy M, Maa Vande promises to be a grand cinematic tribute, capturing the true essence of Modi’s life based on real events. At its emotional core, the film will highlight the deep bond the Prime Minister shared with his late mother, Smt. Heeraben Modi, a relationship that served as a major source of strength and inspiration throughout his life. The film aims not only to depict political milestones but also to explore the values and personal sacrifices that shaped Modi’s character and vision.

Directed by Kranthi Kumar CH, the film brings together a stellar team of some of India’s finest technicians. Cinematography will be handled by KK Senthil Kumar ISC, best known for his work on blockbusters like Baahubali and Eega. Music will be composed by Ravi Basrur, the musical force behind KGF and Salaar, while acclaimed editor Sreekar Prasad will take charge of the film’s editing. The production design will be led by Sabu Cyril, and the action sequences choreographed by King Solomon, both known for elevating visual storytelling to global standards.

Maa Vande is being produced on a large scale with international production values, cutting-edge VFX, and a commitment to delivering a deeply inspiring, emotionally rich, and visually stunning cinematic experience. Alongside a pan-India release in multiple Indian languages, the film will also be released in English, ensuring global reach and resonance.

Supporting the production are executive producers Gangadhar NS and Vanisri B, with TVN Rajesh as line producer, Narasimha Rao M as co-director, and Dileep handling PR. With such an exceptional team in place, Maa Vande is poised to be a milestone in Indian cinema and an epic portrayal of a leader who has captured the hearts of millions.