Urvashi Rautela clarifies temple remark, urges public to ‘Listen Properly’ before reacting

Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela has once again found herself at the center of controversy following her recent comment about a temple in Uttarakhand. During a promotional interview, Urvashi claimed there is an "Urvashi Temple" located near the Badrinath Dham and expressed a desire for something similar in South India. The remark sparked backlash from locals and religious groups, with many accusing the actress of hurting religious sentiments.

In response to the criticism, Urvashi’s team has released an official statement defending her remarks and urging the public to listen to the interview carefully before jumping to conclusions. “Urvashi Rautela said there is a temple in her name in Uttarakhand, not that there is a temple of Urvashi Rautela herself. People hear only the words ‘Urvashi’ and ‘temple’ and assume she meant people worship her. This is a misunderstanding that could have been avoided if people listened to the full video,” the statement read.

The statement further addressed past references to Urvashi being labeled as “Damdami Mai” at Delhi University, stating that such events were well-documented. Her team also warned against misinterpretation of her comments and mentioned the possibility of legal action against those spreading false narratives. “Legal action should be taken against those who made confusing remarks about Urvashi Rautela’s statement,” it added.

Highlighting the importance of respect and due diligence, the team emphasized that “before making baseless allegations or derogatory comments against any individual, the facts must be verified. Society must strive for mutual respect and understanding.”

The controversy deepened when locals and temple priests voiced strong objections, demanding government intervention against Urvashi for allegedly offending religious sentiments. When asked in the interview if people come to the temple to seek blessings, Urvashi casually responded, “Ab mandir hai toh woh hi toh karenge,” which further fueled public outrage.

As the debate continues, Urvashi's team hopes that a clearer understanding of her words will help defuse tensions.