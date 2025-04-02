Val Kilmer, Star of Top Gun and Batman Forever, Dies at 65

Val Kilmer, the US actor known for 'Top Gun' and 'Batman Forever', passed away at 65 due to pneumonia. His daughter, Mercedes Kilmer, confirmed his death on Tuesday night in Los Angeles. Kilmer had previously battled throat cancer in 2014, which required two tracheotomies.

Val Kilmer, a renowned US actor, began his career in 1984 with 'Top Secret!' but became a major star in the 1990s. He played iconic roles in movies like 'Tombstone', 'True Romance', and 'Heat'. His portrayal of Tom "Iceman" Kazansky in 'Top Gun' was a major highlight of his career. He returned to this role in 'Top Gun: Maverick' in 2022.

Kilmer also took on the role of Batman in 'Batman Forever', but his career faced challenges, including a conflict with Marlon Brando on the set of 'The Island of Dr. Moreau'. He also starred in films like 'The Ghost and the Darkness', 'The Saint', and 'Kiss Kiss Bang Bang'.

Kilmer was so dedicated to his craft that he would go to any lengths to prepare for his roles. For 'Tombstone', he even filled his bed with ice to get into character as Doc Holliday. On the set of 'The Doors', he insisted on being called Jim Morrison at all times to fully immerse himself in the role.

In a 2021 documentary, Kilmer looked back on his career, accepting both his successes and mistakes. He mentioned that he had no regrets and had learned important lessons. Despite controversies, he remains a key figure in Hollywood, known for his dedication and memorable roles.