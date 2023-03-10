Various Shades Of Trisha Krishnan Aka Kundavai From Ponniyin Selvan Are Just Awesome

India's ace filmmaker Mani Ratnam came up with the first part of his dream project Ponniyin Selvan last year and bagged a decent hit. Now, the second part of this periodic story of the 'Chola dynasty' is all set to hit the theatres in April. So, the makers began their digital promotions and are treating the netizens by unveiling the new posters of the lead cast. Off late, they dropped the 'Dressing' video of Trisha Krishnan who is essaying the role of princess Kundavai in this movie. She looked awesome in the royal attire and is dressed up in various shades too.



Even Trisha also shared the 'Dressing' video of Kundavai and treated all her fans… Take a look!

In this video, the makers showcased how Trisha prepped for her role to own the royal attire of Kundavai. The first single of this movie will also be launched soon!

Here are the various shades of princess Kundavai…

Character Introduction:

• Sarath Kumar as Periya Pazhuvettarayar

• Radhakrishnan Parthiban as Chinna Pazhuvettarayar

• Chiyaan Vikram as Chola crown prince Aditya Karikalan

• Karthi as Vanthiyathevan

• Aishwarya Rai Bachchan as queen Nandini

• Trisha as princess Kundavai

• Jayam Ravi as the great Raja Raja Chola

• Shobita Dhulipala as Vanathi

• Vikram Parbhu as Parthibendran Pallavan

• Prabhu as Periya Velaar

• Lal as Malayaman

• Prakash Raj as Sundara Chozhar

• Jayachitra as Sembiyan Maadevi

• Rahman as Madhurantakan

• Jayaram as Alwarkkadiyan Nambi (Court spy)

• Kishore as Ravidasan

Ponniyin Selvan 2 is directed by ace filmmaker Mani Ratnam and is produced by the director in association with Allirajah Subaskaran under the Madras Talkies and Lyca Productions banners. The second part of Ponniyin Selvan will hit the big screens worldwide on 28th April, 2023…