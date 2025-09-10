Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi Welcome Baby Boy; Actor Gears Up for Next Big Project

Hyderabad, September 10, 2025 | Tollywood’s beloved couple, Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi, have joyfully embraced parenthood with the arrival of their first child. Lavanya delivered a healthy baby boy on September 10 at Rainbow Hospital in Hyderabad, bringing immense happiness to their families.

Sharing a sweet monochrome picture with Lavanya holding the baby while he dotes on them, Varun wrote, “Our little man (blue heart emojis) 10.09.2025.”

The joyous news was amplified when megastar Chiranjeevi, directly from the film set, rushed to the hospital to extend his heartfelt congratulations to the new parents.

The announcement sparked an outpouring of affection from fans and film industry peers alike, who flooded social media with well-wishes and celebratory messages. This comes after the couple shared their pregnancy news in May, captioning their Instagram post: "Life’s most beautiful role yet. Coming soon,” accompanied by an adorable pair of baby mittens.

Adding to the excitement, Varun and Lavanya have been sharing sweet glimpses of their journey toward parenthood, highlighting moments from baby shopping to a heartwarming beachside babymoon and a tender “dad moment” that delighted fans.

For the unversed, Varun and Lavanya had worked together in the 2017 film Mister, where they reportedly met for the first time. The couple dated for a few years but kept their relationship under wraps. The couple got engaged in June 2023 in Hyderabad and tied the knot in Tuscany, Italy, in a traditional Telugu ceremony in November of the same year.