Bhatti foresees Hyd’bad as leader in quantum economy

Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka stated that Hyderabad will emerge as the future leader in the quantum economy, as it possesses abundant resources such as strong infrastructure and digital skills that are essential for this transformation.

He explained that the NITI Aayog Quantum Roadmap is aligned with “Telangana Rising 2047”, the state’s vision to become a $3 trillion economy by 2047.

He said Telangana will become the first state in India to have a dedicated roadmap for quantum technology through the Telangana Quantum Strategy (TQS).

The Deputy Chief Minister recalled that as early as the 1980s, discussions on artificial intelligence took place at Hyderabad Central University, where he was a student, and how students back then anticipated that AI would shape the future of the world.

He said quantum technology will bring faster and deeper transformation across all sectors than any other technology. Any nation aspiring for a great future must have a quantum strategy, he emphasised. Quantum will heavily influence national security, economic size, and future growth.

He stated that Telangana’s Quantum Strategy, aligned with the National Mission, aims to achieve integrated and future-focused goals in research, skills development, education, infrastructure, and cybersecurity. With the launch of TQS, Telangana is announcing to the world its commitment to build India’s most advanced quantum innovation ecosystem. He added that the government is unveiling not just a strategy but also a detailed implementation roadmap.

The Deputy Chief Minister said that the state will promote strong, deep partnerships between industry and academic institutions.Quantum technology will be a major driver of economic growth for both Telangana and India.