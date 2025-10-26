Varun Tej’s‘VT15’progresses swiftly with Hyderabad schedule

Director Merlapaka Gandhi’s upcoming Indo-Korean horror comedy, tentatively titled #VT15, is back in Hyderabad for its latest shooting schedule. Industry sources confirm that the film’s fourth schedule is currently underway, with several key scenes featuring Varun Tej being shot at a brisk pace.

The team recently completed an extensive foreign schedule in South Korea, where major portions of the film were canned. Earlier, the makers — UV Creations and First Frame Entertainment — officially announced that the Korea schedule included crucial and entertaining sequences, setting high expectations for what they describe as a “haunting yet hilarious ride.”

Before heading abroad, the unit wrapped shooting in Ananthapur, capturing action and humor-driven moments across iconic locations including KIA grounds and scenic rural backdrops. A standout from that schedule was a creatively mounted song featuring Varun Tej and leading lady Ritika Nayak, filmed amid rustic landscapes that align with the film’s quirky horror theme.

Cast members Satya, Mirchi Kiran, and others have reportedly added vibrant humor to the narrative, maintaining a balance of chills and laughs across all filmed segments so far.

#VT15 has been creating considerable buzz since its official announcement on Varun Tej’s birthday — largely due to its unique Indo-Korean collaboration, a rarity in Indian cinema. With music composed by S. Thaman and production design by Paneer Selvam, the film promises a sleek and entertaining visual experience.

As the Hyderabad schedule continues, fans eagerly await further updates on this culturally blended horror comedy that is shaping into one of the most exciting projects of Varun Tej’s career.